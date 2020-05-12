http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/STCO113b4Vk/

White House coronavirus task members will testify on Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee about returning to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the task force that will testify include:

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease for Control

Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department

Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

