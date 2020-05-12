https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-price-right-donates-nearly-100000-planned-parenthood-rupaul-episode/

The ‘Price is Right’, a once wholesome family program, has donated nearly $100,000 to Planned Parenthood during a special episode featuring RuPaul.

In an episode that aired on Monday, RuPaul Andre Charles co-hosted the fundraising episode alongside Drew Carey.

To raise money for Planned Parenthood, the show vowed to match all of the price values of contestant winnings in a donation to the abortion organization.

Planned Parenthood thanked the show on Twitter writing the episode is “what we NEED right now!”

RuPaul “coming on down” to play for Planned Parenthood on @PriceIsRight is what we NEED right now! Thank you, @RuPaul 🙌 Catch the episode on @CBS tonight at 8pmEST. pic.twitter.com/ukXQA1Oehp — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 11, 2020

“The Price is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history welcomes multiple Emmy Award winner, television host, actor, and model RuPaul to the iconic stage for The Price is Right At Night primetime special,” CBS said in a press release about the episode.

“RuPaul will be playing to raise money for the charity Planned Parenthood while the contestants will have the opportunity to win amazing prizes, including the latest electronics, a new designer wardrobe, thousands of dollars in cash, and of course, brand new cars!” the statement continued.

