https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wth-creepy-harvard-prof-posts-photo-children-giving-nazi-salute-fauci-fauci-masks/
Well, this was creepy.
Harvard Professor Eric Feigl-Ding posted a photo of his kids in Fauci facemasks giving the Nazi Salute to Dr. Fauci.
Advertisement – story continues below
Dr. Feigl-Ding even replaced “God” in the US motto and “Fauci.”
Dr. Fauci is leading the coronavirus efforts in the US and has been wrong about most every major statement or major decision regarding the virus.
TRENDING: Tucker Carlson Confronts Former Rep. Trey Gowdy for Actions He and Former Speaker Paul Ryan Took that Allowed Mueller and Obamagate to Flourish (VIDEO)
These leftists love a good strong tyrant!
Just like 1930s Germany.