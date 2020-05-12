https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/zing-wh-spokewoman-kayleigh-mcenany-dunks-liberal-hacks-slams-obama-regime-closes-book-leaves-room-video/

They’re not sending their best.

These liberal reporters just can’t keep up with Harvard graduate and Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

Tuesday’s presser was like a feel-good movie ending.

Some liberal hack asked Kayleigh if President Trump’s DOJ is investigating any Obama officials caught up in Obamagate scandal.

Kayleigh responded to the question, dunked on the corrupt Obama regime, closed her book and left the room!

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson Confronts Former Rep. Trey Gowdy for Actions He and Former Speaker Paul Ryan Took that Allowed Mueller and Obamagate to Flourish (VIDEO)

Kayleigh McEnany: “For 3 years the American people were dragged through the mud and told their choice for the President of the United States might have been a Russian asset, based on no evidence at all. This president was exonerated by the Mueller Report. There’s some real questions for some of these individuals who were saying one thing publicly and another thing privately. Thank you so much! “

Epic Ending to WH Press Conference@PressSec Responding to Newly Released Transcripts From Obama Officials “For 3 years the American people were dragged thru the mud & told their choice for the President of the U.S. might have been a russian asset, based on no evidence at all.” pic.twitter.com/v32wzaBBnn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

