http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NEoLBD703-Y/

The city will convert another 12 miles of streets into pedestrian and bicycle-only thoroughfares, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

“We want to make it easier for people to socially distance, particularly as the warmer weather comes on, and the open streets initiative is helping us to do that,” de Blasio told reporters Wednesday morning.

The 12 new miles of open streets, which vary in their hours of operation, include:

46th Street in Queens from Queens Boulevard to Greenpoint Avenue

Skillman Avenue in Queens from 39th Place to 43rd Street

39th Avenue in Queens from Woodside Avenue to Barnett Avenue

34th Avenue in Queens from 78th Street to Junction Boulevard

5th Street in Long Island City from 46th Avenue to 49th Avenue

27th Street in Long Island City from Hunter Street to Queens Plaza South

Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing from 155th Street to Northern Boulevard

Peck Avenue in Flushing from 137th Street to Main Street

4th Street in Brooklyn from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue

Newkirk Avenue in Brooklyn from Coney Island Avenue to E. 17th Street

Grattan Street in Brooklyn from Morgan Avenue to Bogart Street

Prospect Place in Brooklyn from New York Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue

6th Avenue in Brooklyn from 44th Street to 51st Street

1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place and 4th Place in Brooklyn from Smith Street to Henry Street

Berry Street in Brooklyn from N. 12th Street to Broadway

Joralemon Street in Brooklyn from Hicks Street to Furman Street

St. Marks Place in Brooklyn from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue

E. 7th Street in Brooklyn from Caton Avenue to Ditmas Avenue

Hall Street in Brooklyn from Park Avenue to Myrtle Avenue

S. Portland Avenue in Brooklyn from S. Elliot Street to Dekalb Avenue

Nassau Street in Brooklyn from Banker Street to Lorimer Street

Suydam Street in Brooklyn from Knickerbocker Avenue to Irving Avenue

Sharon Street in Brooklyn from Morgan Avenue to Olive Street

Leonard Street in Brooklyn from Montrose Avenue to Boerum Street

Cadman Plaza East in Brooklyn from Johnson Street to Tillary Street

38th Street in Brooklyn from Dahill Road to 15th Avenue

Congrerssion Street in Brooklyn from Clinton Street to Henry Street

115th in Manhattan from Park Avenue to 3rd Avenue

13th Street and Little W. 12th Street in Manhattan from 9th Avenue to Washington Street

17th Street in Manhattan from 10th Avenue to 8th Avenue

Hudson Boulevard East and Hudson Boulevard West in Manhattan from 35th Street to 36th Street

West End Avenue in Manhattan from 87th Street to 96th Street

75th Street in Manhattan from Broadway to Riverside Driver

114th Street in Manhattan from Manhattan Avenue to Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Edgecombe Avenue in Manha ttan from St. Nicholas Place to 145th Street

W. 238th Street in The Bronx from Tibbett Avenue to Irwin Avenue

140th Street in The Bronx from Brook Avenue to Willis Avenue

Rhinelander Avenue in The Bronx from Williamsbridge Road to Bronxdale Avenue

Creston Avenue in The Bronx from Fordham Road to Kingsbridge Road

Oak Tree Place in The Bronx from Hughes Avenue to Quarry Place

Boston Road in the Bronx from 180th Street to Bronx Park South

Bronx Park South in The Bronx from Boston Road to Bryant Avenue

Jackson Avenue in The Bronx from 143rd Street to 147th Street

Clay Avenue in The Bronx from 173rd Street to Claremont Parkway

Bank Street in Staten Island east of Jersey Street

The city has already created car-free open streets on 9 miles of city roadways, towards a goal of 100 total miles for walking, running, biking and recreation.

De Blasio concocted the plan after weeks of pressure from advocates and elected officials upset over dangerous crowding in parks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hizzoner’s initial open-streets pilot — which ran for a few days in late March and early April — involved a heavy police presence that the city opted to forgo for the current program.

The newest batch of open streets are instead set up and patrolled by a mix of local community groups, business improvement districts and police precincts.

Another 9.2 miles of open street will roll out over the remainder of May, City Hall said.

The mayor also announced the imminent completion of new protected bike lanes on Flatbush Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Ashland Place in Brooklyn, Crescent Street in Queens, and Broadway, 38th Street and 39th Street in Manhattan — as part of a plan to provide alternatives to potentially packed subway trains.

The city wants to install even more bike lane miles this year, but is limited by a city statute that requires 90 days’ notice for any such projects, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg told reporters.

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

