A seven-year-old St. Louis boy was shot during an attempted burglary in North St. Louis.

The seven-year-old was hit in the leg.

He was trying to climb through a window.

A 7-year-old was shot during an attempted burglary at a home in the 1800 block of North 20th Street in St. Louis. The child was with two other 12-year-olds during the attempt to break into a home Tuesday evening.

St. Louis Police say that a 23-year-old man banging and glass breaking from the rear of the home. He found the three boys coming into the home through a broken window. Police say the man fired a shot from his weapon in the direction of the suspects, fearing for his safety. The three boys started to run away.

The 7-year-old was struck in the leg by a projectile. A 12-year-old was struck in the wrist by a fragment of the debris. The other 12-year-old was not injured in the incident. The 23-year-old man was also not injured.