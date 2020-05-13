http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_2wS8qghX9Y/

CNN host Anderson Cooper revealed in an interview Tuesday that he has asked former boyfriend Benjamin Maisani to co-parent his newborn son, Wyatt Morgan.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Cooper said that he is still close with Maisani, despite breaking up after more than ten years of dating.

“Don’t you want a clean break from this guy? I mean this was a guy, you were in love, you had a close relationship, why have him involved?” Stern asked Cooper.

“I don’t really have a family, so my friends have become my family,” Cooper conceded. “This is somebody I was involved with for ten years.”

“We didn’t work out as a couple, but… when I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother, but it was my mom — she was not the most parental person, and I wish some adult after my dad died had stepped in and just been like, ‘You know what, I’ll take you to a ball game,’” the CNN host continued. “Or, ‘Let’s go out to lunch every now and then, and let’s just talk.’ You know, no one ever did that and so I thought, well if something happens to me or even if something doesn’t happen to me, if more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that,” he added. “You know, my ex is a great guy, and I think it’s good to have two parents if you can.”

Cooper first announced the birth of his newborn baby boy via a surogate on April 30.

“I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” Cooper said during his on-air announcement.

“Most of all,” he added, “I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

Cooper’s son’s middle name, Morgan, is a name from his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s family tree.

“I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter were alive to meet Wyatt,” Cooper stated, “but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us. Happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt… and that our family continues. New life and new love.”

