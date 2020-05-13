https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/answer-stuns-troubled-man-asks-siri-can-get-saved/

A man troubled by the stress of being quarantined because of the coronavirus asked Siri, “How can I get saved?”

Up popped a link to a website for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The story was related by Franklin Graham, CEO of the BGEA as well as the global Samaritan’s Purse ministry.

“Well, Siri sure got this one right!” Graham said on Facebook. “A 20-year veteran police officer was quarantined and battling anxiety. He was afraid he might have the coronavirus, and he was afraid to face death. He said he wasn’t ready to go. He asked Siri, ‘How can I get saved?’ Siri led him to our Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website where he chose to chat with one of our trained volunteers who shared from God’s Word how he could find true peace.”

He had said, “I’m so lost.”

But by the end of their conversation, Graham said, the officer “found what he was looking for — he put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ!”

The full story was at BillyGraham.org.

The man, identified only as David, has been a police officer for 20 years.

He wasn’t feeling well, feared a coronavirus diagnosis and was battling anxiety.

On a live chat option on the BGEA website, he typed, “I’m struggling with faith, and with everything going on … even more so.”

Gloria responded with several questions and said one can have peace through Jesus.

“I haven’t had a relationship with God in so long,” David said.

Gloria reassured him that he could have peace in this life and the next and asked if he wanted to talk about how.

He said not if it’s a sales pitch. But he admitted he needed something.

“Gloria told David that she had a pretty good idea of why he was so scared about catching COVID-19. Like so many people, he was afraid of death. She had good news about that, but first, she shared some key Bible verses to help David see where he stood with God. Being a good person wasn’t enough—for David or anyone,” the report said.

She provide some Bible verses.

“But what am I supposed to do?” David asked.

“Believe,” Gloria typed. “I can’t give you a sales pitch on that. It has to come from your heart.”

At the close, David wrote, “Do you wanna know how I found your webpage? I went into Google, and I asked Siri, ‘How can I get saved?’ And your page popped up.”

