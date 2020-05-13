https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/497487-are-jews-in-america-safe-in-this-era

This week marks 72 years since the formal establishment of the state of Israel. Three years after the liberation of Auschwitz, Buchenwald, Dachau and other death camps, there was finally a haven where Jews did not have to worry about antisemitism.

So why do I feel so worried? Worry has been embedded in Jewish blood for millennia. They have always been one madman or viral movement away from armageddon. They were expelled from 13th century England and 14th century France. Burned, converted and purged in 15th century Spain. Sealed in a ghetto in 16th century Italy; ordered out of Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky by General Ulysses Grant in 19th century America; ravaged by Russian pogroms in the 19th and 20th century; segregated, impoverished, and annihilated by the Nazis in the 20th century.

The founding of Israel reassured Jews that history’s atrocities were finally behind them; that they could face the future based on resilience rather than impotence. Today, despite mistakes and, at times, policies with which I disagree, Israel projects militarily, diplomatic, and economic strength unimaginable 72 years ago. It is a global hub of innovation and consistently among the top three nations with companies listed on the Nasdaq. (A senior Israeli government official told me last week not to be surprised if Israel is among the first to create a coronavirus vaccine). It has found tacit geostrategic alignment with many of its once belligerent Arab neighbors. It is ancient and trendy, spiritual and chic.

The state of Israel is strong. But for Jews in America, it seems downright ominous. Our country has always had antisemites, but the stigma forced most of them to skulk to the murky corners of society. Now they parade down Main Street with megaphones. The Anti Defamation League announced this week that antisemitic incidents in the United States reached the highest on record last year, with 2,100 acts of assault, vandalism and harassment. That equates to six every single day and a 56 percent increase in physical assaults from 2018.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the group’s chief executive officer, attributes the trend to a “normalization of antisemitic tropes,” the “charged politics of the day,” and social media. The past years have been dangerous, the evidence chilling. Eleven Jews were killed at a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018. Last December, three victims were killed in a shooting at a Jersey City kosher supermarket, and five were stabbed at a Hanukkah party in Monsey in New York.

Meanwhile, Florida pastor Rick Wiles has called efforts to impeach Trump a “Jew coup” and proclaimed on his poisonous platform on YouTube that Jews will “kill millions of Christians.” Then there are the recent antiquarantine allies which invoke grotesque images of the Holocaust, from slogans to swastikas. As if being ordered not to get a haircut equates to being ordered to the crematoria. Two protesters in Ohio waved a caricature of a Jew as a long tailed rodent and the words “The Real Plague.” A sign that would have been common in Nazi Germany was waved in the heartland of America.

So, yes, I am worried. Not only by the lowlifes who wave their Nazi flags and spew their venomous hatred, but by the holder of the highest office in the land, who seems to struggle with whether to condemn them. In 1977, a group of neo Nazis planned a march through Skokie, Illinois, where one out of six residents were survivors of the Holocaust.

At the time, President Carter said: “I want to voice my complete solidarity with those citizens of Skokie and Chicago who will gather…in a peaceful demonstration of their abhorrence of Nazism.” Compare that to President Trump’s response after neo Nazis unfurled swastika flags and chanted “Jews will not replace us” as they marched past Congregation Beth Israel in Charlottesville: “you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

The president’s supporters will, of course, equivocate. They will point to the fact that he moved the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and produced a peace plan without negotiations that meets with the approval of Israel’s leaders. But what solace is having a president who believes he is protecting the Jewish State of Israel while presiding over the increasingly dangerous state of the Jews in America?

Steve Israel represented New York in Congress for 16 years and was the chairman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now the director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. You can find him on Twitter @RepSteveIsrael.

