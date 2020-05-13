https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-claims-young-people-arent-getting-news-internet-confronted-anti-biden-memes-dementia-joe-creepy-joe-video/

Biden is out of touch with the younger generations.

Old Joe claimed young people don’t get their news from the internet when confronted about anti-Biden memes circulating social media.

“Dementia Joe, Sleepy Joe, Creepy Joe… there’s an entire discourse on the internet right now that’s painting you as creepy and old and out of touch and kind of lame. How do you fight back against that?”

“The vast majority of voters out there, including young people are not getting all their news from the internet,” said Biden.

That’s right, Joe. Young people are getting their news from newspapers and they’re making sure they are home in front of their televisions to watch the nightly news.

“Dementia Joe, Sleepy Joe, Creepy Joe… there’s an entire discourse on the internet right now that’s painting you as creepy and old and out of touch and kind of lame. How do you fight back against that?” JOE BIDEN: “young people are not getting all their news from the internet” pic.twitter.com/sIjZYj2UTN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 13, 2020

