It’s not yet certain if the Democratic National Convention will go on in its traditional form this summer, presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, who has been staging his campaign mainly online from his home in Delaware because of the coronavirus pandemic, said in a wide-ranging Snapchat interview airing on the social media site Wednesday.

“I think we have to follow the science,” Biden told Snapchat’s “Good Luck America” host Peter Hanby, who is also a contributor for Vanity Fair, which posted the transcript for the full interview. “We’ve got to follow the rules. We’ve got to follow what the experts tell us. I hope we can. It may have to be smaller. It may be in a different venue. I just don’t know.”

He added that he thinks it’s a “false choice” to pick between public health and the economy.

“An effective plan to beat the virus is how we get the economy back to strength,” said Biden. “(President Donald) Trump has not been doing the hard work needed to get us there. Look, we all want to reopen … there’s a lot we have to do in the meantime, and I’m worried the president hasn’t seemed to learn any lessons to move more rapidly than he has in the first four or five or six months.”

About his online campaign, Biden said he has no problem comparing his energy level to Trump’s after the president nicknamed him “Sleepy Joe” and criticized his online campaign. He added that while he’s sure his campaign can get better with being online, he “can hardly wait to get out of being on my back porch here.”

Biden also rejected the idea that there are younger voters who are saying that he’s the lesser of two evils when compared to Trump, and commented on his search for a running mate, noting that there is “more than a handful of really qualified women” to pick from.

“As Barack (Obama) and I talk about it, I’m looking for someone who has strengths that I don’t have as much,” said Biden.

