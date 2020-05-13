https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/05/13/bidens-rapid-response-director-attacks-catherine-herridge-deletes-tweet/

A couple of hours ago, CBS News’ Catherine Herridge tweeted out the declassified “unmasking list” of people who’d requested unmasking of Michael Flynn’s name between election day and Trump’s inauguration. One of the prominent names on that list was Joe Biden. Biden’s rapid response director leaped into action and attacked Catherine Herridge as a “partisan, rightwing hack who is a regular conduit for conservative media manipulation ploys because she agrees to publicize things before contacting the target to ask for comment.” He has since deleted the tweet but here’s a screenshot:

Andrew Bates, why’d you delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/dSy2SqS12U — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2020

Some stuck up for Herridge and said the attack was “beneath [the] integrity” of the Biden campaign. If so, this must have been really low. The “integrity” of Biden’s campaign in the past few weeks has mostly consisted of #BelieveWomen-feminists suddenly deciding they don’t believe Tara Reade.

Strong agree with Mark here. The unmasking list is not a big deal in terms of what it reveals; it’s a big deal that Grenell did it – and why. But reporting it is perfectly in-bounds. Attacking reporters is what Trump does. Don’t be that guy. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 13, 2020

In addition to Bates now-deleted attack, he also retweeted someone else who responded to his tweet by questioning why CBS had ever hired Herridge:

Yep- the question is why did cbs hire her https://t.co/ntcU9QM8uT — jim manley (@jamespmanley) May 13, 2020

So that makes two attacks directed at Herridge over a tweet in which she merely presented the documents.

As recently as 10 days ago, Joe Biden tweeted that attacking the press was part of the “authoritarian playbook” and said Trump had put us on a “dangerous path.” I guess his rapid response director Andrew Bates missed that.

Joe Biden’s sanctimonious tweets vs. Joe Biden’s campaign staff in reality. pic.twitter.com/X4YBhaA2Cq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2020

In case you’re wondering about his apology to Herridge, there isn’t one, at least not so far. Bates has since put out another statement to CBS. This one says the documents “simply indicate the breadth and depth of concern across the American government…”

.@JoeBiden camp responds to “unmasking” list: “These documents simply indicate the breadth and depth of concern across the American govt…over intelligence reports of Michael Flynn’s attempts to undermine ongoing American national security policy” via @AndrewBatesNC pic.twitter.com/bNl9Fp5JH1 — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) May 13, 2020

So there you have it. The dignity of the Biden campaign has been restored, I guess, despite the lack of apology.

