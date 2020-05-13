https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/unmasking-democrat-presidential-nominee/2020/05/13/id/967349

As “befuddled” and inarticulate as Joe Biden is, the only way he is not the Democratic presidential nominee is if his wife steps in to put a stop to it, according to political commentator Bill O’Reilly on Newsmax TV.

“There’s concern at very high levels within the Democratic Party that Mr. Biden is not capable of mounting an effective campaign,” O’Reilly told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “He has memory problems. He cannot articulate very well.

“There is concern, but the Democratic Party can’t really do anything about this, because people have voted for Mr. Biden and he has enough delegates – unless he himself drops out. And that would be a decision not made by him, but his wife. Possible.”

O’Reilly added to host Greg Kelly, Biden just is not “in control” right now.

“I don’t think the vice president is up for it, myself,” O’Reilly said. “I’ve known him many years. I don’t think he’s a bad man, but I don’t think he’s in control of himself right now.”

O’Reilly also spoke about Biden’s misstatements to ABC about what he knew and when he knew it about the unmasking of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in the waning days of the Obama administration in January 2017.

“Certainly, Mr. Biden is befuddled,” O’Reilly said. “I don’t know if he remembers what he’s doing week to week, much less three years ago.”

Biden was among the names on acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell’s list of Obama officials who requested Gen. Flynn’s name be unmasked from the intercepted call with a former Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential transition.

Biden sought to see who was talking to a Russian ambassador, the document alleges.

“Why would you want to know that, Mr. Vice President?” O’Reilly asked. “That’s a key question here, and it’s unanswered at this point.”

