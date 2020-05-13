https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-2020-democrat-nominee-joe-biden-unmasked-general-flynn/

Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn.

Names include former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and former DNI chief James Clapper.

The last name on the list is Joe Biden!

The last name on the Flynn unmasking list: ‘Vice President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden’ https://t.co/woVnJkqBO1 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 13, 2020

Biden on Tuesday morning claimed he knew “nothing” about the plot to target General Flynn during his appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

However, Biden backtracked after GMA host George Stephanopoulos reminded him that he was in the secret Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017 when Barack Obama discussed the Flynn-Kislyak phone calls and potential Logan Act charge.

Biden let out a very audible sigh as Stephanopoulos began to ask him about Obamagate, the targeting of General Flynn and his knowledge/involvement.

“So, what did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, and was anything improper done?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden.

Biden claims he knew “nothing” about moves to investigate Gen. Flynn but then backtracks when Stephanopoulos reminds him he was at the Oval Office meeting about it. pic.twitter.com/Zik4GkA4mZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2020

