DEEP STATE ERUPTS!

Judge Sullivan appoints Retired Judge to Fight Back Against Trump DOJ and Attorney General William Barr!



As we reported last night–

There are rumblings that former members of his FBI (e.g. FBI General Counsel James Baker) have flipped and are working with Durham.

Obama’s Deep State henchmen who set up General Flynn and the crooked politicians and media hacks who supported them are terrified.

More information on Obamagate is expected to drop in the coming days.

An audio of former President Barack Obama, whose Administration spied on the Trump team and Administration, was released by deep state reporter Michael Isikoff at Yahoo News on Friday night.

In the “call” which appears totally set up, Obama says he is concerned about “the rule of law.”

Obama also accused Flynn of committing “perjury”!

Apparently, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan took this call to heart.

On Tuesday the Clinton-appointed judge made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But Judge Sullivan extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

And now this…

Judge Sullivan today appointed retired judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

This is unheard of!

First the attorneys for the Mueller team withheld Brady evidence from General Flynn for over a year and now this crooked judge won’t acquit!

Also Sullivan asked the retired judge to look at whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury.

**** This is exactly what Obama said — even though Flynn DID NOT commit perjury!

THE DEEP STATE IS FIGHTING BACK!

Via Kyle Cheney from far left Politico.

Sullivan also asks the judge to look at whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 13, 2020

Here is Judge Sullivan with James Boasberg & Rosemary Collyer who both signed the FISA warrant. Judge Contreras Flynn’s first Judge had to be removed from the case because of his personal relationship with Strzok. And the corrupt Amy Berman Jackson.

Judge Sullivan resides in the same court as the FISA Court. Here he is with James Boasberg & Rosemary Collyer who both signed the FISA warrant. Judge Contreras Flynn’s first Judge had to be removed from the case because of his personal relationship with Strzok. #DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/CCN3K7IoWY — BlueSky⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@QBlueSkyQ) May 13, 2020

