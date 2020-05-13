https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-former-trump-campaign-manager-paul-manafort-released-home-confinement-remainder-sentence/

Former Trump Campaign Manager was released from prison to home confinement on Wednesday morning.

Manafort was targeted by deep state attorneys after he helped Donald Trump win the presidency.

Manafort was serving seven years in prison for tax fraud.

BREAKING: Lawyer Kevin Downing confirms @CBSNews client Paul Manafort released this morning from Fed Prison to home confinement for remainder sentence. Former Trump campaign chairman met by wife, second family member. In April, lawyers made request citing COVID, age, poor health — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson Confronts Former Rep. Trey Gowdy for Actions He and Former Speaker Paul Ryan Took that Allowed Mueller and Obamagate to Flourish (VIDEO)

Former Trump campaign manager Manafort released from prison amid COVID-19 crisis – @RealDonaldTrump,should ensure he doesn’t go back…with a pardon. #Obamacare https://t.co/ewVi0rQG56 – @washtimes — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 13, 2020

More at CBS News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

