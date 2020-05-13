https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-former-trump-campaign-manager-paul-manafort-released-home-confinement-remainder-sentence/

Former Trump Campaign Manager was released from prison to home confinement on Wednesday morning.

Manafort was targeted by deep state attorneys after he helped Donald Trump win the presidency.

Manafort was serving seven years in prison for tax fraud.

More at CBS News.

