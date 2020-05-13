https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-list-obama-operatives-unmasked-general-mike-flynn-revealed-including-brennan-clapper-power/

Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn.

Names include former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and former DNI chief James Clapper.

Joe Biden is also on the list!

Here’s the list:

Via Catherine Herridge:

SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 pic.twitter.com/axc8MHvYYd — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

Grenell was seen delivering a satchel of documents to the DOJ last week and according to ABC he also discussed the list of Obama officials involved in unmasking Flynn.

Recall, General Flynn’s December 2016 phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were intercepted and Flynn was illegally unmasked — after Flynn’s identity was revealed, the transcripts of his phone calls were then leaked to the Washington Post.

Flynn’s leaked calls were published by WaPo’s David Ignatius on January 12, 2017 which led to Flynn being fired as National Security Advisor in February of 2017.

This is a breaking story…please refresh for updates.

