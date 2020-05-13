https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-republican-mike-garcia-wins-u-s-house-race-in-california-first-time-gop-flipped-ca-seat-in-22-years

Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in a special election for California’s 25th congressional district, marking the first time that the Republican Party has flipped a U.S. House seat in California in more than two decades.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

