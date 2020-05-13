https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-republican-mike-garcia-wins-u-s-house-race-in-california-first-time-gop-flipped-ca-seat-in-22-years

Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in a special election for California’s 25th congressional district, marking the first time that the Republican Party has flipped a U.S. House seat in California in more than two decades.

Breaking: Christy Smith (D) has seen enough in #CA25, conceding to Mike Garcia (R). Republicans pick up their first seat in CA since 1998. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 13, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

