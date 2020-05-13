https://www.theblaze.com/news/christy-smith-concedes-to-garcia-in-ca-25

After a drawn out election contest, Republican Mike Garcia won an upset victory in California’s 25th district after Democratic California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith conceded the special election on Wednesday.

The seat had flipped from Republican control to the Democrats when Katie Hill won the seat in 2018. She resigned in disgrace after her “throuple” relationship made for sensationalistic headlines and great controversy in October.

Garcia, who is a former Navy fighter pilot, will serve out the rest of the term until November, when the seat will go up for election again.

Smith conceded with a statement on Facebook.

“[W]e believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election,” she said. “As such, I’d like to congratulate him.”

President Donald Trump weighed into the special election when he tweeted a warning that Democrats were trying to rig the election against the Republicans.

“Dems are trying to steal the Mike Garcia Congressional Race in California. Republicans, get out and VOTE for your terrific candidate, ASAP!” he tweeted on May 11.

After the election as the votes were still being tabulated, the president congratulated Garcia.

“Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats,” Trump tweeted.

“This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican,” he added.

Democrats hoped to retain the seat as a sign that they were gaining strength and enthusiasm in the run up to the presidential election. Those hopes have been dashed away.

