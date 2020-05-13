https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/bryan-adams-sorry-blaming-fing-bat-eating-wet-market-animal-selling-bastards/

(VARIETY) — Rocker Bryan Adams is taking a cue from one of his top 10 hits in the ’90s, “Please Forgive Me,” as he apologizes for a coronavirus-related social media post that struck many as reckless.

“Apologies to any and all that took offense to my posting yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram, referring back to a contentious statement that blamed the pandemic and its sickness and death toll on “some f—ing bat-eating, wet market animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards.” Some took the post as falling into a line of racist thought against the Chinese and Asian culture.

“No excuse,” Adams continued in his follow-up post Tuesday, before doubling down on the vegan sentiments he said were at the source of his anger. “I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

