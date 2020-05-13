https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/cambridge-study-3-hospital-staff-unknowingly-carrying-covid-19/

(STUDY FINDS) — CAMBRIDGE, England — The United Kingdom is among the hardest hit nations regarding COVID-19 infections and deaths. Now, a new study out of Cambridge University suggests that not enough is being done in U.K. hospitals to identify hospital staff infected with the coronavirus.

Researchers tested 1,200 supposedly fit-for-duty National Health Service staff members at Addenbrooke’s Hospital last month, and 3% ended up testing positive for COVID-19.

All patients admitted to British hospitals are immediately screened for the coronavirus. However, NHS staff, including patient-facing workers like doctors and nurses, are only tested for COVID-19 if they display relevant symptoms. We all know by now that individuals can be contagious carriers of the virus without exhibiting obvious or even subtle symptoms.

