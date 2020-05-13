http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/9ZCRc1AlnOk/ransomware-attack-shuts-down-rock-and-rolls-largest-law-firm-hackers-grab-756-gigabytes-of-stars-info
All the contracts, emails, personal info of stars like Madonna, Elton John, and Lady Gaga have been hacked from the famous law firm of Grubman, Shire, Meiselas, and Sacks in New York. Reports from Cointelegraph.com and Info-security Magazine were first to report the massive looting of files, 756 GIGABYTES of information.
According to Info-security.com:
“Cyber-thieves claim to have used REvil ransomware (also known as Sodinokobi) to steal 756GB of data that includes contracts, telephone numbers, email addresses, personal correspondence, and non-disclosure agreements. The attackers are threatening to publish the data in nine staggered releases unless they are paid an undisclosed sum in bit coin.”
Right now, the law firm’s website is down, with just a holding place card up with their logo.
The client list also includes Facebook, Activision, iHeartMedia, IMAX, Sony, HBO, and Vice Media and sporting stars LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Sloane Stephens, and Colin Kaepernick, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Jessica Simpson, Nicki Minaj, Priyanka Chopra, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Run-DMC and Outkast.
“Previous victims of REvil ransomware attacks include 10x Genomics, Brooks International, Kenneth Cole, and National Association of Eating Disorders. In each case, data stolen from the victims was published online when the targeted business refused to pay up. One victim, Travelex, paid $2.3m to recover files stolen in an attack.”
The hackers have apparently published contracts regarding Madonna and Christina Aguilera on the dark web. This could mean an avalanche of information coming a la Wikileaks. If that’s the case, it won’t be pretty.