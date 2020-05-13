https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/church-holds-interfaith-service-defy-governors-executive-orders/

(WHSV) — HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A Harrisonburg church that operates in close partnership with Nexus Services, a company that allow immigration detainees to be released from detention through charges for monitoring and faced investigation by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, is planning to hold an interfaith service on Wednesday, designed specifically to violate Governor Ralph Northam’s executive orders.

According to a statement released by Nexus Services, the First Christian Church Universalist is planning to hold a service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at their location in Harrisonburg, with Mike Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services, presiding.

The company says the church held a religious service on May 10, despite Gov. Northam’s executive orders against gatherings, and claims that the Harrisonburg Police Department “stood down” from citing them for the service (Local law enforcement agencies hold the authority to cite people for violations of Executive Order 53, which closed many businesses and facilities, including churches, and limited gatherings to 10 people).

