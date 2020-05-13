https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-greta-thunberg-twitter-coronavirus/2020/05/13/id/967293

People aren’t holding back their feelings and confusion on CNN’s decision to invite 17-year-old climate change awareness activist Greta Thunberg to participate in its coronavirus pandemic town hall.

The teen activist is scheduled to appear in the Thursday night “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” town hall with prominent health experts including, former Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Acting Director Richard Besser and former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

After the panelists were announced on Wednesday, Thunberg’s name began trending on Twitter as people questioned CNN’s decision to include her on the panel.

“What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall?” journalist Yashar Ali tweeted, adding, “I understand that this is a panel of top health experts and administrators. A climate activist would be better suited on a different panel. She’s not a climate scientists. It’s a matter of placement.”

Meteorologist Ryan Maue asked if her appearance is a joke.

“This has to be a joke, right?” Maue tweeted. “Why would CNN have a teenager on an expert panel discussing the Coronavirus?”

Journalist Jessica Huseman retweeted the announcement with a question mark.

Former GOP aide Garrett Ventry posted, “It’s going to be hilarious when CNN has Greta Thunberg on to discuss the next Supreme Court vacancy.”

