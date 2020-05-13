https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/battleground-swing-states/2020/05/13/id/967273

Joe Biden may be leading President Donald Trump by 5 points, but the president is beating his challenger in battleground states that could decide the election, according to a new poll.

A CNN poll released Wednesday shows that Trump is trailing Biden nationwide, but leading in key states that were decided by 8 points or less in the 2016 election.

Poll results indicate:

51% of registered voters surveyed nationwide support Biden.

46% of registered say they would vote for Trump.

52% of registered voters in battleground states favor Trump.

45% of registered voters in battleground states back Biden.

Biden has more support from women, 55% to Trump’s 41%, and people of color, 69% to Trump’s 26%, according to poll results. Trump is ahead of Biden in support from white voters, 55% to 43%.

CNN reports the poll indicates that younger voters in the battleground states prefer Trump. The states include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Trump’s biggest advantage over Biden in the poll deals with handling the economy. A majority of voters, 54%, trust Trump to do a better job with the economy. Only 42% support Biden on this issue.

But registered voters give Biden the edge on who they trust to handle the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, with 51% choosing Biden and 45% siding with Trump.

The CNN Poll surveyed 1,112 adults including 1,001 registered voters and 583 voters in battleground states. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

