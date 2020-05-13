https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-greta-thunberg-coronavirus-panel

CNN said Wednesday it’s featuring teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on a coronavirus panel alongside health experts.

In addition to Thunberg, the network’s “Coronavirus — Facts and Fears” live town hall Thursday night will include former acting Centers for Disease Control Director Richard Besser and former Health and Human Services secretary Kathleen Sebelius, as well as Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Thunberg is among a number of environmental activists who are celebrating significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions as a result of worldwide lockdowns amid the coronavirus. She also claimed on social media to have recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19.

However, it’s unclear if those are the reasons the Swedish 17-year-old is on the coronavirus panel with health experts. CNN on Wednesday didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s request for comment regarding why she’s appearing alongside Besser and Sebelius.

A controversial figure who’s drawn praise from leftists and scorn and skepticism from just about everywhere else, Thunberg is known for her passionate speeches about climate change. She was infamously mocked for a tirade last year in which she angrily asked detractors and nonbelievers, “How dare you?” She also was named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year and nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

How are folks reacting?

While some are defending the network and Thunberg, as you might expect, a whole bunch of Twitter users are dragging CNN for including a teen climate activist on a coronavirus town hall panel with health experts.

Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, was incredulous:

Others saw it exactly the same way:

“LOL Greta Thunberg has not graduated high school. How can she be an expert at anything but having parents with money? CNN doesn’t even care anymore. They are TMZ with a suit and tie.”

“Did CNN say what medical qualifications Greta Thunberg has to justify her taking part in a coronavirus discussion? I must have missed her Ph.D.’s in immunology & virology. Or is it because she is sponsored by Neoliberal Totalitarian Globalist George Soros?”

“WTF. We have reached peak levels of ridiculousness.”

“While not an epidemiologist, scientist, researcher, virologist, or official with any governmental power, Thunberg is a high school student from Sweden who is famous for not attending high school.”

