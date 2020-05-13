http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mC31o0Qqsn8/

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS Local) — A classic Looney Tunes cartoon plot played out in real life last weekend when a university professor shared video of a coyote chasing a roadrunner.

Michael Thomas Bogan, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment, captured the drama on camera on the Santa Cruz River in downtown Tuscon on May 9.

“There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner. I can’t believe it. That is a straight up cartoon,” Bogan is heard saying in the video, referring to the classic cartoon feud between Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

OMG coyote vs roadrunner is real and it’s happening right now y’all!!! #Tucson pic.twitter.com/a64qEbcCdv — Michael Thomas Bogan (@mtbogan) May 10, 2020

The video didn’t end with an explosion, someone falling off a cliff or getting hit by an anvil, but it still went viral, earning over 244,000 views, 2,700 retweets and 11,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon.

Bogan said he’s seen plenty of coyotes and roadrunner on the river. He says, true to the Looney Tunes formula, the real-life roadrunner escape without a scratch.