Washington, D.C., is extending its stay-at-home order through June 8, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced on Wednesday.

The mayor said that the city has not yet met all the required benchmarks to reopen.

“We’re not there yet and not quite ready to begin that phased new opening,” Bowser said at a news briefing.

The city is looking for a 14-day decline in new cases, but so far has only seen a four-day decline, Bowser said.

The order was previously scheduled to expire May 15.

Other criteria for starting to reopen have been met, the mayor noted. Bowser said Washington does have the ability to test all key groups it needs to, including people who are symptomatic, health care workers, essential workers and close contacts of infected people.

Washington is in the process of hiring contact tracers, with plans to hire 200 more, Bowser added.

“We will continue to follow the advice of our health officials,” Bowser said. “Rushing to reopen could have tragic results.”

