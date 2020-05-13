http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bvpPpAoj78E/497535-dc-extends-stay-at-home-order-to-june-8

Washington, D.C., is extending its stay-at-home order through June 8, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced on Wednesday.

The mayor said that the city has not yet met all the required benchmarks to reopen.

“We’re not there yet and not quite ready to begin that phased new opening,” Bowser said at a news briefing.

The city is looking for a 14-day decline in new coronavirus cases, but so far has only seen a four-day decline, she said.

Other criteria for starting to reopen have been met, the mayor noted. Bowser said Washington has the ability to test all key groups it needs to, including people who are symptomatic, health care workers, essential workers and close contacts of infected people.

Washington is also in the process of hiring contact tracers, with plans to hire 200 more, Bowser noted.

“We will continue to follow the advice of our health officials,” she said. “Rushing to reopen could have tragic results.”

Bowser emphasized that she will be looking at data to make decisions, adding that she has consulted with Anthony FauciAnthony FauciCheney defends Fauci: ‘We need his expertise’ to defeat coronavirus Georgia governor orders bars, night clubs, concert venues to remain closed until end of May Kushner acknowledges ‘risk’ in reopening too quickly MORE, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

While President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief’s resignation went ‘too far’ GOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: ‘We need his expertise’ to defeat coronavirus MORE has made clear that he wants states to start reopening soon, Bowser said there had not been any pressure when asked if the White House had pushed for reopening the nation’s capital.

Bowser also said that it is possible she could lift the stay-at-home order before June 8 if the situation improves. It is also possible the order could be extended past that date, she added.

“I could extend it, yes, but hopefully we won’t have to,” she said.

Her order was previously scheduled to expire on Friday.

This report was updated at 1:31 p.m.

