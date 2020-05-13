https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dni-chief-gets-urged-declassify-fbi-documents-seth-rich-murder/

A lawyer for one of the individuals caught up in the controversy over the still unsolved murder of Democratic National Committee worker Seth Rich in Washington, D.C., in 2016 has written to acting Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell asking him to declassify federal records in the case.

The letter that was posted online is from lawyer Ty Clevenger and is on behalf of his client, Ed Butowsky. It follows Grenell’s decision to push Congress into releasing transcripts of dozens of witnesses in the Democrats’ Russia collusion investigation stemming from the 2016 presidential race, which showed there was no evidence for that claim.

Grenell also reportedly has assembled a list of names of individuals in the Obama administration who pushed that investigation – apparently despite a dearth of evidence.

Butowsky, according to WND columnist Jack Cashill, “dared to ask questions no one in Washington wanted asked, let alone answered.” He’s also a high-profile author and financial adviser who now is involved in several legal actions over the claims that have arisen that it was Rich, not Russian hackers, who purloined data from the DNC during the 2016 presidential election and turned it over to Wikileaks.

Clevenger’s letter notes the 2016 murder of Rich in Washington – he was shot in the back while near his home there – and the fact it still is unsolved.

The legal cases involving Butowsky all concern “whether former Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich played a role in leaking emails from the DNC to Wikileaks,” The letter states.

“[Wikileaks founder] Julian Assange strongly inferred that Mr. Rich – rather than Russian hackers – was responsible for sending the emails to Wikileaks,” even though FBI special counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI say that’s not so, the letter states.

“I am reliably informed that the NSA or its partners intercepted at least some of the communications between Mr. Rich and Wikileaks,” Clevenger wrote, noting that “deep state” already has tried to cover up information about Rich.

“Last September, Judicial Watch inadvertently obtained records about Mr. Rich by requesting communications between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and supervisory agent Peter Strzok. The header in the heavily redacted email string is “Seth Rich” and in one email Agent Strzok boasts about having ‘squashed’ something pertaining to Mr. Rich,” Clevenger wrote.

Further, Clevenger explained, he deposed Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah Sines, the prosecutor in the Seth Rich murder case, and she confirmed the FBI investigated possible intrusion into Rich’s electronic accounts, the bureau examined Rich’s computer and the FBI “did have” records pertaining to Rich.

Clevenger also said “famed journalist Seymour ‘Sy’ Hersh” reported hearing from a high-ranking FBI official that communications between Rich and Wikileaks do exist.

Clevenger charged that “high-level officials” have pursued “extraordinary lengths to keep the [Russia collusion] hoax alive, and that extends to the false narrative that Russian agents were responsible for hacking the DNC.”

That was the conclusion of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigation the collusion complaint for years and found nothing against President Trump. But Clevenger said Mueller’s source for his conclusion the Russians hacked the DNC was “a CNN report.”

And Clevenger said several former NSA officials are ready to testify the DNC emails could not have been obtained by hacking because of markings on the published emails – “including the speeds at which the email files were transmitted.”

The government, however, was refused to release any records.

The lawyer explained the rules prohibit “the use of classification for purposes of concealing wrongdoing, and I believe the NSA is trying to conceal wrongdoing that occurred during the Obama administration. I respectfully request that you de-classify the NSA’s records about Seth Rich, further directing the NSA to release the records.”

Several fights going on now have revealed that under the Obama administration, significant information was simply withheld, or denied. For example, the records recently released at Grenell’s urging showed that multiple Democrat officials said under oath that there wasn’t any evidence of the Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Yet those statements were not released, and some of those same officials continued to say on network interviews that they believed there was that collusion.

It was on the day after the 2016 election, marred by the controversy over the hacking of those DNC emails and their release to Wikileaks, that veteran news analyst Ellen Ratner participated in a recorded symposium at Embry Riddle University, Clevenger wrote.

“I spent three hours with Julian Assange on Saturday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London,” said Ratner more than an hour into the conversation. “One thing he did say was the leaks were not from, they were not from the Russians. They were an internal source from the Hillary campaign.”

Ratner was referring to the purloined information about the DNC and the Hillary campaign that the media, the Democrats and the deep state insisted had been hacked from the DNC computers by the Russians.

Butowsky reported Ratner told him that she got from Assange that, “Seth Rich and his brother, Aaron, were responsible for releasing the DNC emails to Wikileaks.”

The mystery over Rich’s death has seemed to grow over the years.

Cashill explained the “superficial facts” were that a 27-year-old man who worked for the Democratic National Committee was shot and killed as he walked home that July morning.

Strange are the facts that there had been a struggle, evidenced by bruised hands and knees, yet he was shot in the back. And nothing was missing.

Assange told Dutch TV after the shooting, “Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks. There’s a 27-year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.”

It was not a direct claim Rich was the supplier, but certainly raised questions.

