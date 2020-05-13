http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DBEZNKOLNrE/

President Donald Trump celebrated Wednesday after Republican victories overnight in special elections in California and Wisconsin.

“Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats,” Trump wrote. “This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican.”

Garcia defeated Democrat candidate Christy Smith by 12 points in the special election for the seat previously held by Democrat Rep. Katie Hill who resigned in disgrace in October 2019.

In Wisconsin, Republican Tom Tiffany easily beat Democrat Tricia Zunker by 15 points for the seat vacated by Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI).

“Tom Tiffany beat his Democrat rival BIG in Wisconsin,” Trump wrote. “Two great Congressional WINS!”

Trump endorsed both candidates.

