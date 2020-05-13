https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/4818834/

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in two cases over whether Electoral College voters have a constitutional right to diverge from their state’s popular vote.

Attorneys for presidential electors in Colorado and Washington state who refused to back Hillary Clinton in 2016 argued states could remove Electoral College voters only for offenses such as bribery, CNBC reported.

Larry Lessig, representing Washington electors, and Jason Harrow, representing electors in Colorado, contended that while states can require electors to pledge to support the candidate who wins the popular vote, they cannot punish an elector who violates the pledge.

Attorneys for the states argued that electors can be regulated far more strictly, such as being barred from voting for a candidate who did not visit the state.

The cases came to the Supreme Court after lower courts in Colorado and Washington came to opposite conclusions.

A so-called “faithless elector” has never affected the outcome of a U.S. presidential election. But attorneys for both sides warned it could happen in a close race.

Forty-eight states allocate all of their Electoral College votes to the winner of the state popular vote. Washington, D.C., and 32 states require electors to vote for their pledged candidate.

CNBC said the justices appeared to be seeking a middle ground in which states could remove electors who solicited bribes without giving states authority to dictate the votes of electors.

The arguments, lasting nearly two and a half hours, were conducted over the phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh asked Lessig if a win for his Washington clients would unleash chaos.

“Do you deny that that is a good possibility?” Alito asked.

“I want to follow up on Justice Alito’s line of questioning and what I might call the avoid chaos principle of judging, which suggests that if it’s a close call or a tiebreaker, that we shouldn’t facilitate or create chaos,” Kavanaugh said.

“Just being realistic, judges are going to worry about chaos,” Kavanaugh said.

Lessig insisted the likelihood of chaos was extremely small “given it requires electors who are the loyal of the loyal to band together in dozens or, you know, three dozen in the last election and flip sides.”

“We’ve also said is there’s risk on both sides,” Lessig said, citing the risk of a candidate dying after winning a popular vote but before Electoral College voters have cast their ballots.

“And if that happens, laws like Washington and Colorado ban the exercise of discretion. Then the votes from those electors could, in principle, be wasted. And that could throw the decision into the House and that could flip the result, also unexpected, also potentially creating chaos. So there’s chaos both ways,” Lessig said.

Bad timing

Last month, two legal scholars warned of chaos in the 2020 presidential election if the Supreme Court decides that states cannot require Electoral College electors to vote for the candidate their voters select.

“The timing could not be worse,” wrote Paul M. Smith and Adav Noti, both of the non-profit Campaign Legal Center, which filed a brief in support of states in two cases.

“The court, as is its wont, might decide that question by parsing how the Framers anticipated the Electoral College would operate. But there would be immediate real-world consequences of ‘unbinding’ presidential electors – consequences that could throw the 2020 presidential election into chaos,” wrote Smith and Noti.

According to the Constitution, voters in presidential elections choose a preferred slate of electors rather than a candidate.

However, electors are expected to support the candidate selected by the states’ voters.

But if the Supreme Court rules they are free to support the candidate of their choice, the 538 members of the Electoral would become “the most important elected officials in the nation.”

And they would be targeted by people with nefarious goals, warned Smith and Noti.

“Here’s the scary part: Of the four most important federal anti-corruption laws, not one covers presidential electors,” they wrote. “Electors can accept unlimited amounts of money in connection with their official duties. And they don’t even need to tell anyone.”

Historically, the writers acknowledge, “most electors have been faithful to their states’ voters, even when not legally required to do so.”

“So in an election in which the results show a sweeping nationwide consensus, it seems unlikely that financial or other incentives could change enough electors’ minds to affect the ultimate result,” they wrote.

“But if the election night results are close – like the 271-267 electoral vote tally in 2000 – and the next president of the United States could be selected by ‘flipping’ one or two individuals, a staggering magnitude of financial and other pressure could be brought to bear on those people.”

Colorado appealed a lower-court ruling that favored elector Michael Baca. The court concluded the state’s presidential electors are not required to follow state rules and vote for the presidential candidate who received the most votes in the state.

Twenty-two other states have expressed support for Colorado’s position.

The Associated Press reported there were 10 faithless electors in 2016, with four in Washington state, a Democratic elector in Hawaii and two Republican electors in Texas. Democratic electors who said they would not vote for Clinton were replaced in Maine and Minnesota.

