The organizer of Facebook group, Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine, said that Facebook shut down the activism page, which had garnered more than 380,000 members since the COVID-19 outbreak.

What are the details?

Garrett Soldano, organizer of a Michigan anti-quarantine group, said that Facebook shut down the page on Tuesday.

WEYI-TV reported that the group had more than 380,000 members when Facebook pulled the plug on the growing page. According to Fox News, Soldano was moved to start the page in April after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded the state’s mandated stay-at-home order.

After the group took off, Soldano at the time said, “I was like, ‘I’m going to reach out to 500 people, hopefully there are 500 people like me.’ The solution to this can’t outweigh the potential of what can happen if we continue to shut our economy down. The suicides, the stress. All these other things that will happen if we continue to extend this out.”

In a Tuesday tweet, Soldano wrote, “They just shut us down. We have a new page. Here’s the new one. … Invite invite invite. We will not be shut down! #StandUpMichigan”

The new page, Stand Up Michigan, has amassed more than 38,000 followers at the time of this writing.

On Wednesday, Soldano tweeted, “Bid [sic] day for our movement. Our new page ‘Stand Up Michigan’ is growing faster than the old one. We will NOT quit on you Michiganders. #StandUpMichigan #controlthecsroll[.]”

Stand Up Michigan’s “about” section states:

Who We Are: A relational organic movement of We The People of Michigan. Our Vision: Reclaim and defend the rights and liberties of We The People of Michigan. Our Mission: Equip and empower We The People to stand up for sacred values, citizen rights

What else?

Facebook has not issued a statement on why it decided to drop the group off of the social media networking site.

In April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who appeared on “Good Morning America,” said that Facebook is and will continue to monitor pages that are accused of spreading COVID-19 “misinformation.”

