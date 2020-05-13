https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitaker-obama-administration-collusion/2020/05/13/id/967206

The revelations about abuses in the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn are “just the tip of the iceberg,” former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

“I think it’s becoming very clear as to what happened,” Whitaker said during a Tuesday interview on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

He said members of the Obama administration were interviewed under oath and said they had no evidence of a connection between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, despite going on national television and telling the American people that “there were all sorts of evidence that linked the two things.”

Whitaker said it was also clear that a plan was hatched to set up Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser.

“It smells really bad,” he said. “It is really bad. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg is what I believe.”

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday said he won’t immediately grant a U.S. request to dismiss the case against Flynn. He said he was willing to hear from outsiders who want to weigh in on what should happen.

The Justice Department had announced it was dropping the criminal case against Flynn. Prosecutors in the case had maintained that Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview.

