Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn.

Names include former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and former DNI chief James Clapper.

Via Catherine Herridge:

Grenell was seen delivering a satchel of documents to the DOJ last week and according to ABC, he also discussed the list of Obama officials involved in unmasking Flynn.

Former Vice President Joe Biden unmasked General Flynn on January 12, 2017.

And Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough unmasked Flynn on January 5, 2017!

Former Trump Campaign adviser George Papadopoulos reacted to this shocking news today.

For months and months Papadopoulos has accused Italian officials in participating in the Trump collusion scam.

Papadopoulos is certain the Italians were working with the Obama CIA to set him up in 2016.

Today former US Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino John R. Phillips was included on the list of unmaskers.

I have explained since the beginning that Italian intelligence was involved in targeting the campaign from my meetings in Rome/London to the now evidence that the US ambassador to Italy was involved in unmasking Flynn. Get ready for a ride with the evidence coming out on the CIA! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 13, 2020

George Papadopoulos added a string of tweets on the scandal and what to expect.

We are on OFFENSE! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 13, 2020

Alexander Downer and Joseph Mifsud are the next clowns to be exposed. It’s going to be glorious and a great day for America — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 13, 2020

There is much more to come.

I am told…Flynn is the tip of the iceberg…this gets worse. “Adam you are looking at the foyer of a house that is a 20 bedroom mansion” — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) May 13, 2020

