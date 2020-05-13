https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/gop-dems-ruining-economy-closures/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Republicans say Democrats fighting to keep tight pandemic lockdowns are cratering the economy. The GOP strategy is to prevent President Trump shouldering the blame if there is now turnaround before Election Day.

Concern has soared within the previously confident Republican establishment about Trump’s prospects against Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Fears are tracking unemployment that skyrocketed from 3.5% to 14.7% in just six weeks. It is likely to go higher this month. Democrats, trying to frame debate in the run-up to voting, talk of a “Trump depression,” and the free fall is because of the president’s mishandling of the pandemic.

Ironically, it is most commonly Democratic officials who oppose Trump’s efforts to reopen the economy and revive the jobs market. The Left is prioritizing preventing the spread of the coronavirus instead. Democrats are thus caught in a 180-degree contradiction, holding Trump responsible for recession but refusing to open the economy.

