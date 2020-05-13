https://thehill.com/homenews/house/497693-gop-rep-peter-king-slated-to-buck-party-lines-on-dem-led-coronavirus-relief

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) said he plans to buck party lines and vote in favor of the $3 trillion coronavirus relief package proposed by House Democrats and slated to come to the floor on Friday.

King, who is set to retire at the end of this term, said while there are provisions that give him pause, he feels it’s critical that Congress provide funding for state and local governments that have been disproportionately hit by the deadly virus.

“In some ways it’s a tough decision and in some ways it’s an easy decision,” King told The Hill.

“Look, I disagree with a lot of things that are in that bill some of the provisions involving illegal immigrants, some of the absentee ballots, the mail, all that stuff. But the fact is, to me McConnell sort of laid it down, he’s talking about no federal aid to state and local governments. New York is going to die, my county, Nassau county Suffolk County is also in my district, not only are they running up tremendous cost, their revenue losses are unbelievable.”

New York is the state hardest hit by coronavirus, with around 340,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,000 deaths.

Funding for state and local governments has emerged as a key issue for the next round of coronavirus legislation, with governors arguing they need federal help as the pandemic forces them to increase spending on services while taking a heavy hit to revenue. Some Republicans have countered that such funding would amount to “blue state bailouts.”

House Democrats unveiled the 1,815-page bill on Tuesday, arguing its a necessary step in helping the country stay afloat amid the pandemic.

GOP leadership has come out heavily against the legislation, calling it a “grab bag of far left” ideas,” and blasting Democratic leadership for opting not to include Republicans in the negotiation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama criticism gets under GOP’s skin On The Money: House Democrats unveil trillion coronavirus relief package | SCOTUS divided in Trump financial records case | Fed under pressure to speed up, expand emergency loans McConnell, GOP senators support exempting VA health funds from budget caps MORE (R-Ky.) has called for a “pause” on coronavirus legislation altogether while lawmakers examine the effects of the previous coronavirus bills.

Sources familiar with the House GOP’s whip count said they expect minimal defections on the measure.

