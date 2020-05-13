https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/greta-thunberg-named-cnns-expert-coronavirus-panel-twitter-explodes/

CNN will hold a town hall on Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic titled “Coronavirus Facts and Fears.”

The show will feature CNN broadcaster Sanjay Gupta and network anchor Anderson Cooper as hosts and will feature former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Richard Besser.

Oh, and the panel will include “expert” Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate alarmist from Sweden who dropped out of high school to travel the world alarming people.

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join @AndersonCooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/I4FrXgwaL6 — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

The news that Greta will be featured as an “expert” imploded on Twitter — and even liberals mocked the move.

“What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall?” wrote Yashar li, a writer at New York magazine and a HuffPost contributor.

“Greta Thunberg? Now, she’s a COVID expert? @CNN is a joke!” said another Twitterer.

“Not picking on the kid,” said another. “Picking on a ‘news’ network for featuring a child to inform the public.”

Same people who watch CNN and work there make fun of an actual doctor like @RandPaul asking questions at a hearing on the virus yesterday will now celebrate 17 year old Greta Thunberg as an expert on a town hall to discuss the virus. These people are positively nuts,” wrote another.

Said another: “Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome aboard flight 628 to Sydney, Australia on this Airbus A320. I’m your captain, John – a 20 year USAF veteran. My copilots are Steve, a former Fed Ex pilot with 50,000 logged commercial hours, and teenage activist Greta Thunberg.”

Greta became a media darling after she appeared at the United Nations and famously asked world leaders, “How dare you!?” She was awarded Time’s Person of the Year award while also being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

She claimed earlier this year that she had recovered from what she believed was a mild case of coronavirus.

Even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the fun.

“Greta Thunberg having a remarkable career already in that as a teenager she’s now a world renowned infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist AND a leading scientific voice when it comes to global climate policy. Just wow so impressive,” TRump wrote.

Greta Thunberg having a remarkable career already in that as a teenager she’s now a world renowned infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist AND a leading scientific voice when it comes to global climate policy.

