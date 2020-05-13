https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/big-unmasker-trump-blasts-joe-biden-claiming-knew-nothing-plot-target-general-flynn-video/

President Trump blasted Joe Biden on Wednesday after it was revealed that Biden sought to unmask General Flynn on January 12, 2017 — the same day David Ignatius published his WaPo article about Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Just yesterday, Biden claimed he knew “nothing” about the plot to target General Flynn during his appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Now we find out Biden sought to unmask Flynn 7 days after his January 5, 2017 secret Oval Office meeting discussing General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak with Obama, Yates, Comey, Rice and Brennan.

“I just got the [unmasking] list — and who could believe a thing like this? And I watched Biden yesterday on Good Morning America being interviewed by one of your colleagues, George Stephanopoulos and he said he knew nothing about anything…and then it gets released today that he was a big unmasker,” said Trump to reporters.

WATCH:

Trump: Biden said he knew nothing about anything, but he was a big unmasker pic.twitter.com/6WBSketXeJ — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 13, 2020

In case you missed it, here is Biden claiming he knew “nothing” about the plot to target General Flynn during his Tuesday appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America”:

Biden claims he knew “nothing” about moves to investigate Gen. Flynn but then backtracks when Stephanopoulos reminds him he was at the Oval Office meeting about it. pic.twitter.com/Zik4GkA4mZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2020

