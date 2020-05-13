http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/eXFC6bAqRCI/

HOWARD Stern has said President Donald Trump “hates” his own supporters and it would be “extremely patriotic” for him to step down, in a radio outburst.

The 66-year-old shock jock ridiculed Trump fans during his SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

Howard Stern said President Trump ‘hates’ his own supportersCredit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump loves ‘celebrities,’ according to Howard SternCredit: Alamy Live News

Stern ranted: “One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous.

“He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

His comments come despite Trump being a one-time frequent guest on his show.

Trump even attended the 2008 wedding of Stern and model Beth Ostrosky.

Laying into Trump voters, Stern said: “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most.

“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f***ing hotel.

“He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Donald Trump is pictured with his second wife Marla Maples and Howard SternCredit: Time & Life Pictures

Donald Trump shakes hands with Howard SternCredit: Time & Life Pictures

Stern’s outburst continued: “I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore.’

“It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”

A few weeks ago Stern was slammed for suggesting Trump and his supporters should drink disinfectant and “drop dead.”

He was responding to the president suggesting ingesting disinfectant could help treat coronavirus at a press briefing.

Howard Stern said Tuesday: ‘I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence’Credit: 2019 Gilbert Carrasquillo

Donald Trump, left, is seated with Melania Trump, Howard Stern and and his girlfriend Beth Ostrosky at Madison Square Garden in 2005Credit: Getty Images – Getty

He said: “I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works.

“Hold a big rally, say f**** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

At the suggestion of sidekick, Robin Quivers, that the rally include “a big cocktail of disinfectant” Stern agreed.

He said: “Yeah…And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Howard Stern fantasizes about Trump injecting Clorox on TV and his supporters ‘dropping dead’ after drinking disinfectant

