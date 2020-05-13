https://www.dailywire.com/news/howard-stern-i-hate-trump-supporters-and-he-hates-them-too

Last month, Howard Stern announced that he would be endorsing Joe Biden for president despite his friendship with Donald Trump.

“I am all-in on Joe Biden,” Stern said. “You see the wall that’s right next to you? I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s***. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Howard Stern also once blamed Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 on her refusal to be a guest on his show and reach the predominantly male audience that voted for Trump.

“Here is a woman who dedicated her whole life to public service,” Stern told Stephen Colbert in 2019. “What was her life like as a little girl growing up? What was her romance with Bill Clinton? What was she thinking when she was secretary of state? What was she thinking when she was the first lady? Was she saying to herself, ‘I wish I could be president,’ or was she satisfied with that? There were a million questions I could have asked her that I think would have humanized her.”

