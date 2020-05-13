https://thehill.com/homenews/media/497570-howard-stern-says-trump-should-resign-out-of-patriotism

Howard Stern on Wednesday said President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief’s resignation went ‘too far’ GOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: ‘We need his expertise’ to defeat coronavirus MORE should resign from office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head, and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Stern said on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday in comments first flagged by the New York Daily News.

“It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him, and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do,” the 66-year-old added.

The self-proclaimed “King of All Media” and “Private Parts” star also claimed the president despises his own supporters.

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern said. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” he added. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Trump was once a frequent guest on Stern’s program. He sat down for marathon interviews dating back to the shock jock’s days in New York terrestrial radio, and the two maintained a friendship for decades.

The relationship quickly soured after Trump’s 2016 presidential victory, with Stern becoming increasingly critical ever since. Stern endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMusk finds Trump in his corner The Hill’s Campaign Report: A Los Angeles House seat is in play for Republicans DNC takes first step toward scaling back in-person convention MORE in 2016, and he’s endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: ‘No evidence’ remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE in 2020.

Trump sits at 51 percent approval in a poll conducted by The Hill and Harris X released Tuesday.

