(THE SUN) — Howard Stern has said President Donald Trump “hates” his own supporters and it would be “extremely patriotic” for him to step down, in a radio outburst.

The 66-year-old shock jock ridiculed Trump fans during his SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

Stern ranted: “One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous. He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

