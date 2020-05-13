https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/huge-obama-chief-staff-denis-mcdonough-unmasked-general-flynn-january-2017/

Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn.

Names include former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and former DNI chief James Clapper.

Here’s the list:

Via Catherine Herridge:

SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 pic.twitter.com/axc8MHvYYd — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

Grenell was seen delivering a satchel of documents to the DOJ last week and according to ABC, he also discussed the list of Obama officials involved in unmasking Flynn.

Former Vice President Joe Biden unmasked General Flynn on January 12, 2017.

And Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough unmasked Flynn on January 5, 2017!

