Howard Stern hates all Trump supporters.

“I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence,” the New York City shock jock said Tuesday on his daily Sirius-XM radio show.

Stern said Trump also hates his supporters.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most. The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f***ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience,” Stern said.

Stern also said that Trump should resign from the presidency and disappear.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore.’ It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do,” he said.

Stern, who claims he’s a Republican, has been hammering Trump and his supporters since the coronavirus pandemic forced him to leave New York City to hole up in massive mansion in Southampton, N.Y. (he didn’t flee to his $52 million Palm Beach, Fla. house).

Last month, Stern offered his endorsement for Joe Biden and suggested that Trump’s supporters should “take disinfectant” and “drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Sirius-XM talk show. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ said sidekick Robin Quivers.

“Yeah,” Stern said. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Stern, a self-confessed germaphobe, has been telling listeners for weeks that the coronovirus crisis is going to last for two years. And he later told a caller it has nothing to do with politics.

“I don’t recognize any of this as being Republican, I don’t recognize it as being anything political. I see it as insanity,” Stern said. “I don’t know what is going on there, but I don’t have a good feeling.”

