https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/judge-gall-not-throw-impeached-harvard-attorney-alan-dershowitz-judge-sullivan-overseeing-general-flynn-case/
Judge Sullivan who oversees the General Flynn case should be impeached. He is violating his oath and the US Constitution if he does not throw out the Flynn case which both sides agree should be dismissed.
Harvard Attorney Alan Dershowitz was on Hannity where he shared the following regarding the judge in the General Flynn case:
If this judge has the GALL to not throw this out, he ought to be impeached. Remember that judges only have jurisdiction for cases and controversies. There’s no controversy here. Both sides agree this case should be dismissed. This judge has no power to do anything else. And if he asserts that power, he has violated the Constitution.”
#ClearFlynnNowpic.twitter.com/6eNFDMvHV3
— BoumtjeBoumtje ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BoumtjeBoumtje) May 13, 2020
TRENDING: Sidney Powell Hits Back Against Judge Sullivan’s Dirty Political Move to Delay Flynn Case, ‘Proposed Amicus Brief Has No Place in This Court’