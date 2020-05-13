http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4rtadYsvHLc/

An illegal alien has been convicted for a hit-and-run that left a six-year-old boy in critical condition and seriously injured a 16-year-old teen.

In February, Mexican illegal alien Pablo Hernandez was driving a pick-up truck when he struck a six-year-old boy and a 16-year-old teenage boy as they were crossing the street. Sevierville, Tennessee, police officials said Hernandez hit the two boys and then sped off.

At the time, an eyewitness said she ran to help the six-year-old who was left critically injured by the hit-and-run.

“I got out my car screaming ‘Oh my gosh’ and ran to the median to get the little boy because he was still in the middle of the road,” eyewitness Sabrina Osborne told WBIR 10 News. “I just hope and pray that [those] kids pull through.”

Hernandez has since been convicted for the hit-and-run and was released to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for arrest and deportation.

“Pablo Bautista-Hernandez, an illegally present Mexican national and convicted criminal alien, entered ICE custody April 7, 2020, following his criminal conviction for hit-and-run April 3 in Sevier County, Tennessee, for his role in an incident in which he struck two children near a school bus stop and fled the scene,” ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox told Breitbart News.

Hernandez is currently being held at the Jackson Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana by ICE officials while his deportation case is heard by a federal immigration judge.

