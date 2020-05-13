https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/absolutely-foreign-judge-consider-bringing-another-judge-co-pilot-case-judge-jeanine-goes-off-judge-sullivan-goes-rogue-us-law-video/

The Barr Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents were released that proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

This was a major win for justice in America after General Flynn was targeted and destroyed by the Obama deep state for daring to speak out against the former failed president.

But on Tuesday the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

Judge Sullivan extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

Judge Sullivan today appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

This is unheard of!

First the attorneys for the Mueller team withheld Brady evidence from General Flynn for over a year and now this crooked judge won’t acquit!

Tonight Judge Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Sullivan’s actions.

Judge Jeanine: Tucker from the time I was sitting on a bench, and it was not a federal bench but it was a trial bench as this one is. It is absolutely foreign to any judge to even consider bringing in another judge to co-pilot a case.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

