Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is working with the Biden campaign to promote her “Green New Deal.”

What are the details?

According to a CNN report, the democratic socialist will “co-chair a task force” for the Biden campaign centered on climate change.

The move, according to the outlet, is intended to add “progressive credentials to the former vice president’s effort to unify the party ahead of the general election.”

In an interview with KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Biden confirmed the news.

“[T]he good news is that Bernie [Sanders] has robustly endorsed me, we’ve set up joint committees together to deal with how we would deal with everything from … the virus all the way down to education, the criminal justice system, the New Green Deal, et cetera,” he said. “And we’ve got overwhelming support. I mean, we’re more united today than almost every, every single person who competed in the primary is now wholeheartedly endorsed me, campaigned around the country for me using their digital media to promote our campaign, and I’m working with Bernie and with his people.”

He added, “[W]e’ve listened to Bernie supporters and we have …. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, she is on one of the panels as well, and so I think we’re going to have a very united party and my message to all, and what they’re finding out now that the nomination process is de facto over, they’re finding out the positions I had on an awful lot of things were not accurately characterized, and they’re feeling more comfortable with it.”

According to a Wednesday report from the New York Daily News, Ocasio-Cortez is warming up to the idea of working with Biden though she has yet to officially endorse the Democratic front-runner.

“She believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system,” a spokesperson for the congresswoman said.

