You just can’t make this up!

Joe Biden tapped dopey bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to lead his Climate Change task force.

Ocasio Cortez is famous for her gin and tonics and for pushing a plan to trash the entire US economy.

OAC’s Green New Deal would cost over $600,000 per household.

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore weighed in on the “Green New Nightmare” saying it would “end civilization” and “half the population will die.”

Joe Biden obviously believes in this catastrophic idea. In fact, back in September Joe Biden told New Hampshire Democrats “we’re going to end fossil fuel.”

James Woods said it best.

So, you may have missed this, but the way it works in America is YOU work for US. The last time somebody told Americans to sit down and shut up was 1776. If you ever learn to read, look it up. You are not only a idiot, you’re an arrogant idiot, and there is nothing more dangerous https://t.co/5Hn8IoHFn8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2019

