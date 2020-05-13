https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/joe-biden-taps-dopey-bartender-ocasio-cortez-wants-destroy-us-economy-lead-climate-change-task-force/

You just can’t make this up!
Joe Biden tapped dopey bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to lead his Climate Change task force.

Ocasio Cortez is famous for her gin and tonics and for pushing a plan to trash the entire US economy.

OAC’s Green New Deal would cost over $600,000 per household.

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore weighed in on the “Green New Nightmare” saying it would “end civilization” and “half the population will die.”

Greenpeace Co-Founder Patrick Moore BLASTS AOC and Her Green New Nightmare: “End of Civilization” — “Half the Population Will Die” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden obviously believes in this catastrophic idea. In fact, back in September Joe Biden told New Hampshire Democrats “we’re going to end fossil fuel.”

James Woods said it best.

